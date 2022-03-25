Ghana gets full stadium capacity approval for World Cup playoff

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the request by Ghana to admit 40,000 spectators for the playoff of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced late Wednesday.

This comes after the GFA requested to play the first leg of the playoff double-header in a full capacity stadium following the laid-down rules by the CAF.’

In a statement, the GFA asked spectators to strictly obey all safety and security measures to “first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from the continental soccer governing body and FIFA.”

Ghana will face Nigeria in a crucial World Cup playoff first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

The return encounter is slated for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29.

The winner of the two legs will pick one out of five slots to represent Africa at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Enditem