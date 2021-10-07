Ghana Gets Ready To Host CANA Zone 2 Swimming Championship

Ghana will host the first joint age category event in the world which is Junior and Senior Africa championship, involving 42 countries participating with 420 swimmers.

The event starts from 11-17 October ,2021 for swimming at the Trust Sport Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena) in Accra and on 17th October, 2021 at Akosombo for Open Water Swimming competition.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) has called on Ghanaian companies to support the event.

The public has been invited to watch the swimming stars on the continent of Africa.