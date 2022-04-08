Ghana gets the nod to host WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations

Ghana has been selected to host the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations in June, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced Thursday.

According to the GFA, the city of Cape Coast is the venue selected for the tournament.

The Zone B championship, which serves as qualifiers for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in the Central Regional capital from June 11 to 24 this year.

The tournament will feature host Ghana, defending champions Cote d’Ivoire, and other teams including Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger.

Ghana’s U-17 national team, the Black Starlets would aim for a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after crashing out at the group stages in the previous edition in Togo. Enditem