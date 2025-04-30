Ghana Gold Board Expands Domestic Gold Purchase to Boost Reserves

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has finalized agreements with nine large-scale mining companies to acquire 20% of their gold production locally, a strategic move aimed at bolstering national reserves and reducing reliance on foreign exchange.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, targets gold earmarked for export, which will instead be delivered to GoldBod as doré bars for processing at its Kotoka International Airport assay laboratory.

Participating firms include Golden Team Mining, Akroma Gold, Adamus Resources, Cardinal Namdini Mining, Goldstone Akrokeri, Earl International Group, Xtra Gold Mining, Prestea Sankofa Gold, and Gan He Mining. Payments will be issued in Ghana cedis within two business days, calculated using the London Bullion Market Association’s AM spot price minus a 1% discount, with conversions based on the Bank of Ghana’s daily interbank exchange rate.

GoldBod Acting CEO Sammy Gyamfi described the initiative as pivotal to President John Dramani Mahama’s broader strategy to harness Ghana’s mineral wealth for macroeconomic stability. “This partnership directly supports the Bank of Ghana’s efforts to accumulate reserves, safeguarding against external economic shocks,” he said. The Ghana Chamber of Mines facilitated the negotiations, which Gyamfi hailed as a “historic public-private collaboration.”

The agreement, set to be formally signed on May 15, 2025, and effective June 1, 2025, expands Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP), previously limited to fewer miners. Analysts suggest the move could enhance investor confidence by demonstrating structured resource management, while also curbing currency fluctuations linked to gold exports.

Ghana, Africa’s second-largest gold producer after South Africa, has increasingly sought to leverage its natural resources to stabilize its economy amid global commodity volatility. Similar initiatives in countries like Tanzania and Mali have shown mixed results, underscoring the importance of transparent execution.

The GoldBod initiative reflects a growing trend among resource-rich nations to assert greater control over mineral revenues, balancing immediate fiscal needs with long-term economic resilience. Its success may hinge on sustained collaboration between regulators and miners, as well as global market conditions influencing gold prices and demand.