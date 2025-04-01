Ghana GoldBod Bill Drafting Included Regional Consultations, Gov’t Insists

Precious Mineral Marketing Company (PMMC) CEO Sammy Gyamfi has rejected claims that Ghana’s contentious GoldBod Bill was hastily passed, asserting that lawmakers conducted one of the “most meticulous” legislative processes in recent history.

The defense follows criticism from opposition figures and industry stakeholders alleging inadequate scrutiny of the bill, which centralizes state control over gold trading.

Gyamfi disclosed that the government held three regional consultations in Akyem Tafo, Kumasi, and Tarkwa—key mining hubs—where traditional leaders, small-scale miners, and traders reviewed draft provisions. “A broad consultative approach was imperative to create a legal framework fit for purpose,” he said at a press conference in Accra. Participants reportedly provided input on operational protocols and revenue-sharing mechanisms, though specific amendments remain undisclosed.

Parliamentary proceedings also faced scrutiny after the minority New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus requested a one-day adjournment during a joint committee session to analyze the bill’s 87 clauses. Gyamfi described the review as “rigorous,” emphasizing bipartisan engagement. The bill, spearheaded by President John Mahama’s administration, seeks to establish the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) under the Finance Ministry to regulate and monopolize gold exports.

Critics, including former Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, have warned that merging commercial and regulatory functions under GoldBod risks conflicts of interest. Gyamfi reiterated that the board will solely oversee its licensed agents, not private sector competitors, and aims to curb illegal mining while boosting foreign exchange reserves.

The bill’s passage aligns with Ghana’s strategy to leverage its status as Africa’s second-largest gold producer for economic transformation. With gold accounting for 49% of export earnings, the government argues centralized control will enhance transparency and revenue retention.

Opposition leaders demand publication of consultation records, questioning whether rural miners’ concerns were adequately addressed. As GoldBod’s operational guidelines take shape, stakeholders await clarity on how state-controlled exports will coexist with private sector participation—a balance pivotal to Ghana’s gold-driven growth ambitions.