Ghana Golf Association Partners Rigworld To Host Ghana Golf Awards Night

On Friday the 1st of April, the Ghana Golf association in partnership with Rigworld will host the 3rd edition of the Ghana Golf awards.

The awards will bring together the Ghanaian golfing community in a night of celebration to honor some of the most illustrious golfers in the country.

The Ghanaian golfing community stretches the lengths of the country with renowned courses dotted around everywhere from Achimota to Elmina and Obuasi.

It has been a steadily growing sport that has attracted a vibrant and diverse fraternity of both Ghanaians and expats.

The Ghana Golf Association which is in its 50th year, and under its current president, Mr. Mike Kweku Aggrey has done a stellar job of growing the sport and drawing renewed attention to the joys of taking up golfing. The Golf awards night will be the third major event from the GGA this year.

In keeping with the ongoing celebration of the GGA’s 50th anniversary, the 3rd edition of the awards will outdoor Ghana’s Golfing Hall of Fame and usher in its first Hall of famers.

“There are Ghanaian and Ghana-based golfers who’ve played for a lifetime and are internationally renowned. It’s time we honour our own.” Mr. Aggrey emphasized.

Mr. Kofi Abban Chairman of Headline sponsor Rigworld said “Our partnership with the GGA is in line with our passion for sport and a desire to see it attract a wider audience and also honour those who have silently paved the way for the younger generation of golfers.”

In elaborating on the awards, Dr. Ernest Asimenu, a spokesperson for the GGA highlighted “Golf is considered by many outsiders as a sport for the male, upper echelon of society. The truth is everyone can play golf and this is one of the reasons the awards are important. It helps us all realise that anyone can be a great golfer. On the course, status disappears. Only camaraderie and lifetime bonds remain.”

The awards will be held this Friday at the Accra International Conference center and will be a Black-Tie event. It will be graced by some of Ghana’s most notable Captains of Industry and is open to all golfers as well as the general public.

Tickets and tables are available through Gifty Armoh who can be reached via 054 698 3878 or 050 111 8802.

Source Ghana Golf Association