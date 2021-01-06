President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lifted the restrictions on football to allow fans to the stadium to watch the Ghana leagues with a capacity of 25 per cent.

It is recalled that, On Sunday, September 20, 2020 in his Update No. 17 on measures taken by Government to combat the spread of Coronavirus, the President announced the easing of restrictions on football stating that “With respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30th October, with a full regime of

testing of the players, technical and management staff.

“ No spectators will be

allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at

all stadia will be limited to twenty-five percent (25%) capacity to ensure social

distancing. Wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory.”

However, before November 2020, there was a spike in the country’s Coronavirus cases which necessitated the issuance of an administrative directive from the Ministry of Youth and Sports that the 25 per cent seating capacity announced earlier should be put on hold and that football matches should be played behind closed doors.

This administrative directive according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports was in consonance with the President’s desire to protect lives and livelihoods.

Ghana has made significant progress in combating the disease of late.

With this, Government has therefore eased the restriction of playing behind closed doors, with seating at all stadia limited to 25 per cent capacity as previously announced by the

President.

It noted that all existing safety and hygiene protocols will still be in force.

It added that the Inter Ministerial Taskforce will continue to monitor the evolving Covid-19 situation and will advise when more spectators will be allowed to all stadia in the country.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly the Ghana Football Association for their cooperation.