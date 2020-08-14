The government of Ghana COVID-19 taskforce on Wednesday educated technical team handlers of national teams ahead of football resumption in the West African country.

The rationale of the training program was to equip the officials with information on preventing the spread of the virus upon resumption of team camping.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku observed the training program offers a clear path for the return of football in the country.

He said, “As all and sundry are clamoring for the return of football, there will be the need to be in a good position to protect ourselves and that of others. Hopefully, it will start with the girls and the boys will join and we will have the domestic league coming back to us.”

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo imposed restrictions on football and other sporting activities due to the spread of COVID-19 here.

Subsequently, the 2019/2020 football season was permanently canceled by the Executive Council of the FA on June 30.

However, the president in a broadcast to the nation later to ease some of the restrictions, gave a window of opportunity to the country’s women under-20 and under-17 teams to resume camping to honor international assignments urging full compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols.