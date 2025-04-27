Ghana Government Invests GH¢48 Million in Public Financial Management Training

The Ghanaian government has allocated GH¢48 million in its 2025 budget to train and certify over 3,200 public financial managers and accountants, aiming to strengthen compliance with international accounting standards and advance digital transformation in fiscal operations.

Announced by Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko at the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) Annual Conference in Ho, the initiative aligns with broader efforts to modernize public sector systems under President John Mahama’s administration.

Nyarko emphasized that the training program will focus on International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), digital financial reporting, and internal audit practices. “This is part of our broader policy to foster a digitally competent and ethically grounded public workforce,” he stated, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing transparency and accountability. The investment seeks to address gaps in technical expertise while equipping personnel with tools to manage public funds efficiently.

Complementing the training initiative, the Ministry of Finance is piloting a Digital Treasury Dashboard across five ministries to monitor real-time fund disbursements and project progress. Nyarko projected the system could reduce administrative waste by 15%, building on existing reforms such as Phase II of the Integrated Payroll and Personal Database (IPPD). The IPPD has already identified and removed ghost workers from government payrolls, saving approximately GH¢300 million annually. A new Electronic Assets and Liabilities Declaration System, developed with anti-corruption agencies, will further mandate stricter financial disclosures for public officials.

During the conference, Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, represented by Chief Director Augustus Awity, urged the government to return CAGD’s Disaster Recovery Centre to the Volta Region after its unexplained relocation to Ashanti. Awity argued the move disrupts regional operational continuity, though no formal response has been issued by central authorities.

The GH¢48 million training fund reflects Ghana’s intensified focus on aligning its public financial management with global benchmarks. Similar capacity-building programs have proven critical in emerging economies, where outdated systems often hinder fiscal accountability. By prioritizing both human capital and technology, Ghana aims to mitigate risks of mismanagement while reinforcing public trust. Analysts note that sustained investment in these areas will be vital to achieving long-term goals, particularly as governments worldwide increasingly adopt digital tools to combat corruption and streamline governance.