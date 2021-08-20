Ghana government pays around US$500k for conjoined twins’ surgery

The Ghanaian government on Thursday paid 3 million Ghana cedis (496,903 U.S. dollars) to help cover the cost of a separation surgery of four-month-old conjoined twins.

According to a statement by the Minister of Health Agyemang Manu, funds have been released and the conjoined twins are set to undergo surgery in September.

“We have also started procuring equipment that would enable the doctors to perform the surgeries,” said Agyemang Manu.

“Some of the equipment has arrived. The doctors are on course and we are getting things actually moving very fast for us to get the thing going,” added Manu.

On July 5, Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo announced to pay for the surgery following massive social media campaigns to solicit funds for the conjoined twins.

About 135 Ghanaian doctors are expected to come together to carry out the historic procedure of separate the two conjoined twins currently at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital. Enditem