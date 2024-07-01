Ghana Government Raises GH₵2.99 Billion in T-Bills Amid Stable Interest Rates

The Ghanaian government has successfully raised GH₵2.99 billion from its recent treasury bills auction, surpassing its target of GH₵2.65 billion.

This oversubscription comes as interest rates on the yield curve remain stable, indicating a modest increase in demand for these short-term instruments.

Most of the bids, totalling GH₵2.36 billion, were for the 91-day T-bills, with the same amount taken up. Additionally, GH₵573 million was tendered for the 182-day bill, which was accepted. The 364-day bill saw GH₵64 million in bids, which were also received.

Interest rates for all three tenors remained unchanged: the 91-day T-bill stayed at 24.87%, the 182-day at 26.8%, and the 364-day at 27.78%. This stable rate environment reflects continued investor confidence in Ghana’s short-term debt instruments amid prevailing economic conditions.