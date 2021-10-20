Ghana Government suspends ‘no Ghana card, no salary directive’

The decision by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) for all public sector workers and pensioners to register with the National Identification Authority (NIA) to obtain the Ghana card or forfeit their salaries by December 1 this year has been put on hold.

The latest directive follows a meeting by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Finance, the CAGD and the leadership of organized labour representing public sector workers on CAGD payroll Tuesday.

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department has been tasked by government to port the names of public sector workers in their existing database onto the National Identification Authority platform and thereafter, inform the various institutions of any unregistered staff that may exist.

The CAGD in a statement on October 12 directed all public sector workers and pensioners to register to obtain the Ghana card by December 1 or forfeit their salaries.

The directive generated public uproar especially among organized labour and political actors in the country. Enditem