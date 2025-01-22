Ghana Government Targets Land Banks Policy to Boost Agricultural Production and Attract Youth

The Ghanaian government is focusing on transforming underutilized land into productive agricultural space through a new land banks policy, according to Minister for Food and Agriculture-designate, Eric Opoku.

During his vetting in parliament on January 20, Opoku unveiled plans to designate and increase land available for farming in an effort to boost both domestic food production and exports.

The policy aims to engage landowners in releasing unused or underused land for agricultural purposes. The government plans to acquire and prepare the land for farming, which will then be allocated to investors. This initiative is expected to increase food production, create jobs, and drive Ghana closer to food self-sufficiency.

A key component of the policy, Opoku emphasized, is its focus on young people and women. The government intends to make farming an attractive career option for these groups, addressing the persistent challenge of youth unemployment and the preference for white-collar jobs over agricultural work. By targeting these demographics, the government hopes to rejuvenate the agricultural sector and create more opportunities for youth and women in rural areas.

The land banks initiative is seen as a solution to improve food and nutrition security, as it increases the amount of available land for farming. When managed effectively, the policy could be a catalyst for rural development, creating much-needed employment opportunities and enhancing economic stability. The goal is to empower women and youth, who are often underrepresented in agriculture, by providing them with better access to land and resources.

Research conducted by the Agricultural Policy Research in Africa (APRA) supports the need for such a policy. According to a study, young people under the age of 30 who are interested in farming, especially in the cocoa sector, face significant barriers in accessing land. The study revealed that 65% of farming land in Ghana is owned by individuals aged between 50-65 years, leaving young prospective farmers struggling to secure land for cultivation. Women, too, face additional challenges, as they generally have smaller plots of land compared to their male counterparts, particularly in major cocoa-growing regions.

The APRA study, hosted by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), recommended addressing the disparities in land access for women, particularly in cocoa communities, where it is often more difficult for women to acquire family land. The research suggests that alternative solutions must be developed to ensure women have fair access to land for both cocoa and crop farming.

By implementing the land banks policy, the Ghanaian government hopes to create a more inclusive and productive agricultural environment, encouraging investment, expanding farming opportunities, and ultimately contributing to the country’s economic growth and food security.