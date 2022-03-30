Ghana Government To Build Five STEM Universities

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Government is securing funding for the construction of five Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) universities in the country.

He said the STEM universities would be constructed in the Western North, Savannah, Northeast, Ahafo and Oti regions.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he presented the 2022 State of the Nation Address in Parliament in Accra.

The President said steps were being taken to turn the planned Bunso campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development into a standalone, independent University focused on the study of Engineering.

He said the construction of the new campus was set to begin within three months.

The President announced that the Government would commence the construction of five technical colleges across the country as well as the upgrade of three technical institutes into tertiary schools.

He said an initial phase for the construction of nine Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) campuses would commence next month in Bosomtwe, Akyem Awisa, Boako, Kenyasi, Patuda, Dambai, Larabanga, Guabuliga and Tolibri.

“These campuses will have academic facilities, workshops, laboratories, hostels and staff accommodation, and provide further access for training,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo said Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions were being upgraded and equipped to train the increased numbers of children attracted to that sector to meet the modern needs of the economy.

He said: “This year, I will be commissioning some of the 34 refurbished National Vocational and Technical Institutes across the country.”

“The refurbishment comprised the construction, rehabilitation and equipping of laboratories, workshops, additional classrooms, hotels and administrative offices,” he added.