Ghana Government to Cut Borrowing from Treasury Bill Market in 2025, Says Databank Research

The Ghanaian government is expected to reduce its reliance on the Treasury bill market for funding in 2025, according to a new report by Databank Research.

The financial services firm forecasts government borrowing will decrease to approximately GH₵200 billion, down from an estimated GH₵220 billion in 2024.

This reduction represents a slight decrease in the average weekly borrowing, which will likely fall to GH₵3.9 billion in 2025, compared to GH₵4.2 billion per week in 2024. Databank attributes this decline to improved access to alternative funding sources and a strategic shift toward long-term securities.

The pivot towards long-term instruments is seen as part of Ghana’s broader efforts to stabilize its economy and reduce reliance on short-term debt, with access to international financial markets enhancing the government’s flexibility to explore sustainable financing options.

However, the report indicates that the transition to long-term securities will likely take full effect after the first quarter of 2025. In the meantime, the government is expected to continue leaning on short-term funding to manage maturing debts during the latter half of 2024.

These shifts in Ghana’s borrowing strategy are seen as a reflection of the ongoing recovery and restructuring efforts in the country’s economy.