Ghana Government to End Double-Track SHS System by 2027

The government has set a 2027 deadline to phase out the double-track system in Ghana’s Senior High Schools, fulfilling a major campaign promise by the National Democratic Congress.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced the plan during a stakeholders’ forum in Sunyani, Bono Region.

He explained that current initiatives aim to expand infrastructure and reform educational practices to support a transition back to the single-track system. “We recognise the concerns raised about the double-track system and are committed to ending it,” Minister Iddrisu stated, emphasizing that significant investments in school facilities will make the change possible.

Introduced in 2018 to address overcrowding following the implementation of the Free SHS policy, the double-track system split students into shifts to enable increased access to secondary education without immediate infrastructure expansion. Critics, however, have maintained that the system leads to shorter teaching periods, which may affect the quality of learning. The 2027 target now sets clear expectations for education stakeholders, who will be monitoring government efforts to upgrade classroom space, dormitories, and teaching resources.

The decision marks a pivotal shift in education policy as the government seeks to balance accessibility with the quality of instruction. Expanded facilities and improved resources are expected to create an environment where students receive uninterrupted learning, reinforcing the country’s commitment to educational excellence and ensuring that reforms align with long-term academic goals.