Ghana Government to Hold Urgent Meeting to Address Food Shortages in Senior High Schools

The government of Ghana is set to convene a high-level meeting today, Monday (13 January), to tackle the ongoing food shortages affecting Senior High Schools (SHS) nationwide.

The move comes in response to mounting concerns from stakeholders and the public about the disruption of food supplies to schools, which has affected students across the country. The issue has raised alarm, particularly among parents and educational authorities.

Clement Apaak, former Ranking Member of the Education Committee and Member of Parliament for Builsa South, reassured the public during an interview with Accra-based JoyFM. He confirmed that efforts are already underway to resolve the crisis, with active engagement from government officials.

“We are constrained, but even so, I can tell you that the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has held a meeting with the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education on this very matter,” Dr. Apaak explained.

The meeting, scheduled for today, is expected to bring about immediate actions to address the food shortage, with results to be shared with the public soon. Dr. Apaak emphasized that the government is focused on both short-term remedies and the long-term fulfillment of promises made during the election campaign.

“We are not oblivious, and we are not sleeping. We are working. Ghanaian parents and the good people of this Republic should rest assured that John Mahama is going to deliver on his promise to sustain and improve the Free SHS policy,” he concluded.

The food shortages have led to significant concerns among Senior High Schools, with the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) urging parents and guardians to supplement their children’s food supplies. The National Food Suppliers Association has blamed the shortages on unresolved payment issues and the lack of clarity regarding the current administration’s commitment to honoring agreements made by the previous government.