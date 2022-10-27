Ghana government to take measures to tackle economic crisis

The Ghanaian government will implement bold and deliberate decisions in the coming days to deal with the country’s economic crisis, Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said here Wednesday.

The ongoing changes in the world economic order, with rising inflations and disruptions in global supply chains, meant developing countries, including Ghana, could no longer operate in a business-as-usual mode but should rapidly pivot and become self-reliant, Bawumia said at the second edition of the Standard Chartered Digital Banking, Innovation and FinTech Festival.

Noting that Ghana is facing an economic crisis that has to be addressed in different dimensions, Bawumia said “the first and most important issue which affects the confidence in the economy is to make sure that we have fiscal discipline and debt sustainability.”

Ghana has been plagued by soaring inflation, currency depreciation and many other economic challenges in recent months. In response, the Ghanaian government embarked on talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July for a fund-backed economic revitalization program.

The government’s negotiation with the IMF for a bailout requires “very bold, difficult, but firm decisions,” Bawumia said.

“I am sure once we conclude those discussions, it will no longer be business as usual because we have to adjust to the new global and domestic realities,” he said. Enditem