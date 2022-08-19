Ghana government working with UAE to evacuate stranded Ghanaians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MoFARI) says it is working with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Authorities to evacuate stranded Ghanaians back home.

A statement issued by MoFARI and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Ministry’s attention had been drawn to the detention of some Ghanaian nationals in Dubai at the Al Tawadi Medical Centre and the Immigration Centre in the UAE.

It said according to the report, there were 431 Ghanaians, comprising 341 males, 88 females and two children below the age of three at the medical centre as well as an unspecified number of African migrants.

It stated that in the wake of the development, officers from Ghana Consular-General in Dubai visited their stranded compatriots at the detention centre and extended proximity consular assistance to them.

“From our investigations, it can be confirmed that most of our stranded compatriots were misled by unscrupulous agents who promised unavailable jobs in Dubai and the UAE; the agents were paid significant sums to facilitate the entry of the prospective travellers into the UAE,” it said.

“They only discovered that jobs they were promised were non-existent.”

The statement said this development of non-availability of job opportunities in Dubai had often placed their compatriots in a precarious condition, making them vulnerable and easy targets for arrest and detention by the law enforcement agencies of the UAE.

It said in the circumstance, the Ghana Consular-General was in touch with the host officials on the matter for the protection of the welfare of their compatriots at the detention centres.

“Even though our stranded compatriots went to the UAE on their own volition, the Government of Ghana is making necessary efforts, in collaboration with the UAE authorities, to effect the evacuation of our stranded nationals back to Ghana,” the statement said.

It said the MoFARI wishes to seize this opportunity to caution prospective travellers to the Gulf Region to be mindful of the nefarious activities of unscrupulous agents.

It said in the meantime, however, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of National Security were taking urgent actions to deal with the activities of unnegotiated travel agencies.