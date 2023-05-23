Ghana gov’t increases resources for school feeding programme

Government is committed to ensuring the provision of an effective social protection programmes and safety net for Ghanaians. The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has reiterated.

Speaking on social protection programmes under the IMF deal, the Minister said, the government has increased the resource envelope for school feeding programme.

Adding that, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme has also been doubled as part of the government effort to improve the Welfare support.

“The issue of ensuring that we protect the vulnerable is very clear in the programme, so I think we have increased the resource envelope for the school feeding programme, we are doubling the LEAP programme to ensure the welfare support continues so, no we should not worry about it and you have always hear the president being very clear about ensuring the protection of lives and livelihood and that spirit will continue” Ofori-Atta assures.

The International Monetary Fund has approved Ghana’s request for a $3 billion bailout to support Ghana’s economic recovery, according to its sources

The IMF’s Executive Board met to discuss approval for the funding on Wednesday.

Meanwhile,

The Ministry of Finance has revealed that the first tranche of $600million of Ghana’s $3billion Extended Credit Facility has been received.

According to the ministry, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) $3billion Extended Credit Facility will help restore macroeconomic stability and sustain the country’s debts and lay a strong foundation for inclusive growth.

The Ministry of Finance wrote on its twitter handle ” The first tranche of $600million of Ghana’s low interest of $3billion Extended Credit Facility has been received to help restore macroeconomic stability, sustain the country’s debts and lay a strong foundation for inclusive growth.” The ministry tweeted.