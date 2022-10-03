Ghana Gov’t To Establish US$10M Tourism, Hospitality Training School

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans by the government to establish a Tourism School in Accra to train persons who have an interest in the tourism and hospitality industry.

The 10 million dollar facility will serve all persons in the West Africa sub Region.

Speaking at the opening of the Tema branch of the Alisa Hotel, President Akufo-Addo said government will invest more in the tourism sector.

“We plan to build a state-of-the-art tourism and hospitality training school in Accra. The 10 million US dollar facility will serve West Africa and provide customer care training to operators in the tourism and hospitality value chain.”

“When customers are happy and delighted, they do not only stay longer in hotels, they also spend more and likely to return in future with family and friends.”