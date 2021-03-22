Ghana’s Shakul Samed, a member of the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers, has secured qualification to 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo later in the year.

Shakul, Light Heavyweight (75-81Kg), secured his qualification based on the Boxing Task Force (BTF) rankings released in February 2021, which placed him 10th in the world and 3rd in Africa.

Shakul has joined Flyweight-Sulemanu Tetteh and Samuel Takyi-Featherweight bringing the total number of qualified boxers to the Olympic Games to three.

The Tokyo Olympics Games which was supposed to have been held last July to August 2020 but has to be been rescheduled to July to August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shakul is the younger brother of Samir Bastir and Issah Bastir (now Professional boxers), who were both former members of the Black Bombers at the Beijing 2008 Olympics Games in China.

Shakul is the SWAG Amateur Boxer for 2019 after winning the only Boxing medal at the Rabat African Games in August 2019 in Casablanca-Morocco.

The Black Bombers are the most successful Ghanaian National team at the Olympics Games having won three of the four medals by the nation at the biggest sporting event.