Ghana’s Supreme Court granted the request on Thursday for a live telecast of its proceedings on national television during the hearing of the presidential election petition, said local media.

The decision followed the request by former President John Dramani Mahama, the plaintiff in the petition, that the proceedings be broadcast live just as happened in the 2012 petition hearing.

This is the second time Ghana’s Supreme Court will allow television cameras into its proceedings after the live coverage of the eight-month-long hearing of the 2012 presidential election petition.

In a related development, the former president was at the Supreme Court, with his legal team, early Thursday to amend portions of the petition filed on Dec. 30.

Mahama is challenging the validity of the result of the Electoral Commission declaring President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo, the winner of the Dec. 7 presidential election.

The Supreme Court has announced a seven-member panel presided over by Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Chief Justice, to hear the petition. Enditem