Ghana grappling with severe shortage of AVR drugs

Ghana is currently grappling with a severe shortage of antiretroviral drugs, posing a significant threat to the health and lives of tens of thousands of individuals living with HIV (PLHIV) throughout the nation. This crisis has, unfortunately, hampered the progress made in combatting the AIDS epidemic.

The Ghana Network of Persons Living with HIV (NAP+ Ghana) has reported that its members are facing difficulties in accessing essential medications at hospitals across the country. In a recent statement, the group revealed that there has been a shortage of the adult dose of ABACAVIR LAMIVUDINE since August of this year.

These antiretroviral medicines, which arrived in Ghana in July, are currently being held at the country’s harbor, awaiting a tax waiver from the finance ministry. It is important to note that these medications were procured with donor funds and came at no cost to the country. However, they are being detained until various taxes, including AU TAX, ECOWAS TAX, and COVID-19 TAX, are paid before they can be accessed.

One particularly alarming aspect of this shortage is that some individuals who require Abacavir/Lamivudine, which is currently stuck at the harbor, have kidney and liver issues while on the TLD regimen. In one instance, a member has been without medication for four months due to the scarcity of Abacavir/Lamivudine at her healthcare facility.

Additionally, investigations have revealed that in certain facilities, prescribers have been providing Abacavir/Lamivudine medication meant for children to adults. Consequently, instead of taking one tablet daily, these individuals have had to consume five tablets in the morning and another five in the evening, using the children’s dose.

The shortage has not only had a detrimental impact on the availability and distribution of life-saving medications but has also driven up their costs. This situation is deeply concerning and highlights the urgent need for a resolution to ensure that PLHIV in Ghana have consistent access to the essential treatments they require.