Ghana Guarantees GH¢25M Annually to Each District

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced a guaranteed annual allocation of GH¢25 million for every District Assembly in Ghana.

This direct funding initiative aims to accelerate local economic growth and strengthen decentralisation. Dr. Forson presented the policy to Parliament on Tuesday, framing it as central to the administration’s bottom-up economic revitalisation strategy.

The district funding forms part of a broader GH¢7.57 billion fiscal framework. The government will disburse approximately GH¢6.1 billion directly to local assemblies. “Government is guaranteeing that approximately GH¢6.1 billion of the GH¢7.57 billion earmarked for 2025 will be disbursed directly to the local assemblies to spur local economic activities at the district level,” Dr. Forson stated. He confirmed: “Every District Assembly will receive a minimum of GH¢25 million this year. We have taken decisive steps to ensure these resources are utilised in line with government’s economic objectives.”

This significant direct investment occurs amid political scrutiny. Parliament’s Minority previously accused the Finance Ministry of delaying statutory funds to government institutions, a claim countered by this decentralisation package rollout.

Analysts suggest the funding could catalyse micro-business development, infrastructure upgrades, and job creation in rural communities. Stakeholders anticipate enhanced project execution capacity in agriculture, manufacturing, education, and healthcare sectors. Private sector collaboration opportunities with District Assemblies are also expected to increase through public-private partnerships and local supply chain development.

This policy represents Ghana’s largest test of fiscal decentralisation since constitutional reforms established District Assemblies as fundamental governance units.