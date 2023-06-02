Ghana Hajj Board to create fingerprint database for pilgrims

As part of measures to stem the tide of infiltrators by Ghanaian visa Abusers and illegal immigrants into the fold of genuine pilgrims in Saudi Arabia the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Hajj Board Secretariat Alhaj Farouk Hamza has announced the creation of a fingerprint database for pilgrims.

The database will go a long way in helping managers of the Hajj to identify undesirable elements and weed them.

All stakeholders especially pilgrims are being encouraged to support the Hajj Board Secretariat to stop the infiltrators by raising alarm when strangers are detected in their midst in Saud Arabia.

Such infiltration is one if the challenges of Hajj management in Saudi Arabia as creates logistics challenges by increasing the number of pilgrims beyond the official one.