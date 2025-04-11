Ghana Halts Contractor Payments Until Audit Completes, Finance Minister Announces

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced a suspension of payments to government contractors until the Auditor-General completes a comprehensive audit of GH¢67 billion in outstanding arrears.

The directive aims to ensure fiscal transparency and verify the legitimacy of debts across 23 ministries before disbursing taxpayer funds.

Speaking at a high-level meeting with Chief Directors of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), Dr. Forson emphasized the government’s commitment to curbing wasteful expenditure. “I have not paid a single contractor, and I do not intend to do so until the audit is concluded,” he stated, adding that no payments would proceed without the Auditor-General’s approval. “Not a single pesewa will be paid without confirmation,” he warned.

The Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, has been tasked with completing the audit within six weeks. The process will involve rigorous verification of claims, validation of commencement warrants, and scrutiny of payment obligations to distinguish legitimate debts from inflated or unauthorized ones. Dr. Forson stressed that the audit is critical to “safeguard the public purse” and ensure compliance with legal and procedural standards.

The freeze on payments has raised concerns among contractors and suppliers, many of whom face financial strain due to delayed reimbursements. However, the Finance Minister framed the move as a necessary step to restore trust in public procurement and prevent misuse of funds. Chief Directors across MDAs have been instructed to cooperate fully with the Auditor-General, providing all necessary documentation to ensure accuracy.

The audit’s findings are expected to clarify Ghana’s financial health, inform future budget allocations, and streamline debt management. By addressing irregularities and overstatements, the government aims to reduce the accumulation of unpaid arrears and align spending with national development priorities.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts to strengthen fiscal governance in Ghana, where public sector financial management has faced mounting scrutiny. While payment delays may pose short-term challenges for contractors, the audit underscores a commitment to accountability—a cornerstone for sustaining investor confidence and ensuring responsible stewardship of public resources.

The outcome of the review could set a precedent for enhanced oversight mechanisms, potentially reshaping how Ghana manages its debt and allocates funds in pursuit of long-term economic stability.