Ghana Halts Gold-for-Oil Barter Program Amid Push to Stabilize Faltering Cedi

Ghana’s central bank has suspended its controversial Gold-for-Oil initiative, a flagship policy of the previous administration, as new Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama pivots toward tighter monetary controls to rescue the embattled cedi.

The abrupt shift underscores mounting pressure to rein in inflation, steady the local currency, and mend fiscal cracks exposed by Ghana’s 2022 debt default.

Launched in 2023, the Gold-for-Old program aimed to bypass U.S. dollar dependency by exchanging Ghana’s gold reserves directly for imported petroleum products. Proponents argued it would shield forex reserves—depleted by soaring oil costs—and insulate consumers from volatile global fuel prices. But the scheme faltered as operational losses mounted, with critics citing opaque pricing mechanisms and mismatched gold valuation timelines. “The math never added up,” said Accra-based economist Nana Ama Agyemang. “Gold prices swing, oil prices swing—Ghana was caught in the middle without a hedge.”

Governor Asiama, appointed in February 2025, framed the suspension as a recalibration. “Our focus is restoring stability through disciplined monetary and fiscal coordination,” he told Bloomberg, referencing President John Mahama’s austerity drive. The cedi, which plunged 19% against the dollar in 2024, remains fragile despite recent inflation easing to 23.5% and interest rates holding at 27%. Analysts note Ghana’s $4.5 billion annual oil import bill still looms large, with Asiama’s team now scrambling to design alternatives.

The central bank’s balance sheet offers little wiggle room. A record GHS 60.9 billion ($3.9 billion) deficit in 2022, tied to IMF-mandated debt write-offs, forced drastic cost-cutting. While Asiama vows “no losses in 2025,” skeptics question how Ghana will fund fuel imports without reverting to dollar auctions that previously destabilized the cedi. A proposed Gold Board, tasked with managing bullion sales, could offload reserves more strategically—but the entity remains untested.

The policy U-turn has sparked debate over Ghana’s economic direction. Pro-Mahama voices argue the Gold-for-Old program was a stopgap, not a solution. “Forex stability requires structural reforms, not barter experiments,” said Accra-based Financial Journalist Roger A. Agana. Others fear rising fuel costs if dollar purchases resume. “This isn’t just about balance sheets—it’s about whether ordinary Ghanaians can afford to drive to work,” warned energy consultant.

With the IMF monitoring Ghana’s $3 billion bailout progress, Asiama’s next moves are critical. Can the central bank curb inflation without stifling growth? Will the Gold Board attract investors wary of past mismanagement? For now, Ghana’s economic recovery hangs on a precarious truth: abandoning one risky strategy demands crafting another—fast.