Ghana Halts Teacher Trainee Feeding Allowances, Shifts Focus to Student Loans

Ghana’s government has announced the suspension of feeding allowances for teacher trainees in colleges of education, marking a significant shift in its approach to funding higher education.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu revealed the decision during a meeting with college principals in Accra, citing the policy’s financial unsustainability and misalignment with global norms for tertiary education.

“Feeding tertiary students is not the responsibility of the state,” Iddrisu asserted, emphasizing that the decades-old allowance system had become a fiscal burden. The move, he explained, aims to redirect resources toward an enhanced student loan scheme, enabling trainees to cover their own living expenses, including meals. “We must transition from dependency to independence,” he added, framing the change as a step toward fiscal prudence and personal accountability.

The suspension, however, will not take immediate effect. Iddrisu clarified that allowances would remain temporarily while the government finalizes the loan program’s expansion. Details on loan terms, eligibility, or repayment structures were not disclosed, leaving trainees and educators in limbo.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions. Proponents argue it aligns Ghana with international practices, where tertiary students typically self-fund living costs through loans or part-time work. Critics, however, warn that scrapping allowances could deepen financial strain for trainees from low-income backgrounds, potentially deterring enrollment in a profession already grappling with recruitment challenges.

Teacher trainees currently receive monthly stipends of approximately GH₵400 (US$33), a lifeline for many in a country where inflation hovers near 40%. “This allowance isn’t a luxury—it’s survival,” said Kwame Adjei, a second-year trainee in Tamale. “Without it, how will I afford three meals a day while studying?”

The policy shift underscores broader tensions in Ghana’s education sector, which faces mounting pressure to balance fiscal constraints with equitable access. While the government touts loans as a sustainable alternative, skeptics question whether the new system will address systemic issues like delayed stipend payments or bureaucratic loan application processes.

Education analyst Dr. Ama Serwah noted, “Transitioning to loans isn’t inherently wrong, but execution is key. Without safeguards, this could exclude marginalized students and worsen teacher shortages in rural areas.”

As the debate unfolds, the move signals a pivotal moment for Ghana’s teacher training framework—one that prioritizes fiscal sustainability but risks alienating future educators. For now, trainees await clarity, hoping the promised loans won’t leave them hungrier for solutions than before.