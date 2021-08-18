Ghana handed Morocco, Comoros Islands and Gabon in AFCON draw

The Black Stars of Ghana have been housed in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Cameroon next year.

At a draw held in Yaounde, Cameroon on Tuesday, August 17, the Black Stars of Ghana would play in Group C with Morocco, Comoros Islands, and Gabon.

The competition which was originally fixed for January 9, to February 6, 2021 had to be shifted to 2022 due to COVID 19 complications.

Ghana would open the competition with Morocco before taking on the rest.

Asamoah Gyan, former Captain of the Black Stars who was at the draw described it as a tricky one.

He said Morocco has some incredible statistics hence are the favourites but he tipped Ghana to pass through the group.

“I’m Ghanaian so I am rooting for my country, I want to see us qualify from the group stages before we can focus on the rest,” he added.