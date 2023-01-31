Ghana has 16.99 internet users as at January 2022

Internet users in Ghana stood at 16.99 million representing some 53% of the total population at the start of 2022, according to Digital 2023 Global Overview Report.

Per the report, internet users in Ghana increased by 350,000 (2.1 percent) between 2021 and 2022.

The report further revealed that 15.07 million people in Ghana did not use the internet at the start of 2022, meaning that 47.0% of the population remained offline at the beginning of the year.

Ghana’s total population stood at 32.06 million in January 2022.

The report noted that “issues relating to COVID-19 continue to impact research into internet adoption, so actual internet user figures may be higher than the published numbers suggest”.

Almost 9 million Social media users

Meanwhile, the report stated that there were 8.8 million social media users in Ghana in January 2022, which represents a population penetration of 27.45%.

But again, the report said it’s important to note that social media users may not represent unique individuals as some individuals have several social media accounts across the various platforms.