Ghana has become an affordable option for Akufo Addo – Japhet Festus Gbede

Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, a communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Volta Region’s Akatsi South Constituency, has stated that Ghana has become an affordable option for President Nana Addo Danqua Akuffo Addo and his pals to acquire loans to ransack and share.

In a newspaper review segment on Avenor TV’s Agbe ndi program this morning, the young and vibrant NDC deputy communication officer hopeful for Akatsi South Constituency criticizes the President for his exorbitant borrowings that is provoking the people of Ghana.

In his statement, Japhet Festus Gbede cautioned the president to curb his insatiable appetite for borrowing in order to keep the national debt from rising further and to execute severe revenue-generation measures to lower the national debt.

After learning of a possible terrorist attack on Ghana, the outspoken Japhet advised President Nana Addo and his NPP government to refrain from borrowing and instead focus on resolving the country’s economic issues, lowering the unemployment rate, fulfilling their 2016 and 2020 campaign promises, and alleviating the country’s economic hardship.

Ghana has been designated as a country with a high risk of hardship, and Mr. Japhet encouraged the administration to walk carefully so as not to imperil future generations in the country, which is likely to spark an uprising.

He challenged the president to restore the economy to where it was under previous President John Dramani Mahama.

The current state of difficulty in Ghana, according to Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, the National Communications Director for the NDC’s Young Democrats, will push Ghanaians to re-elect the National Democratic Congress in 2024.