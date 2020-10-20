Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, says the country has enough food for domestic use and excess for export due to the introduction of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) policy.

He said the country no longer imports food, rather, it exports its excess food to neighboring countries. “We said we were going to do Planting for Food and Jobs and of course we have able to do that and there is an increase in production. There is no importation of food, rather, we are exporting food to our neighbouring countries.

Recently, people from Kano, in Nigeria, came to buy rice from the Fumbisis Valley, people from Burkina Faso and Togo have come to buy our food, simply because we have in excess”.

Alhaji Aludiba said this when he joined members and sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party in the Bawku Central Constituency in the Upper East Region in a health walk.

Speaking to the media shortly after the exercise, Alhaji Aludiba said the many social intervention policies and projects such as the free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO, improved NHIS, 1V1D, and 1D1W executed by the government was an indication that Ghanaians would give the NPP another chance to govern the country.

“I can assure the good people of Bawku that we are taking the parliamentary seat. We are taking the seat because, we have performed better and we have repeated the fact that is known to the good people of Bawku”, he stated.

The Bawku Central seat is currently occupied by Mr Mahama Ayariga of the NDC who is seeking re-election.

Madam Gabiana Abugri Agbanwa, the General Manager of the Produce Buying Company (PBC) Shea Limited, who lost the 2016 election narrowly to Mr Ayariga is back again to contest the 2020 elections under the ticket of the NPP.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama, the Deputy CEO of Microfinance and Small Loans Center (MASLOC), said about 80 per cent of MASLOC funds had been channeled to support Ghanaian women, most of them being muslims, an indication that the NPP had the Zongo community at heart.

Among other people who joined the health walk were the regional and constituency executives of the NPP, government appointees, and sympathizers of the party.

Meanwhile, the CEO of NAFCO, earlier donated 75 brand new motorbikes to the Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Anthony Namoo for distribution to all the 15 constituencies in the region.