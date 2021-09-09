Ghana has no interest in Third Country Asylum

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says the country has no interest or intention to consider any proposal partnership on Third Country Asylum.

A statement issued by the Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said a media house in the United Kingdom (UK) had put out a news item on the content of a virtual meeting with Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, held with Mr James Duddridge, the UK Minister for Africa, at the request of the British.

The statement indicated that the said story was based on a “vaguely worded” tweet on the meeting on the Foreign Minister’s Twitter Handle, which mentioned a supposed partnership between the UK and Ghana on a Third Country Asylum as part of cooperation between the two countries on security and migration.

It said though the Ghana High Commission in London explained to the journalist that their insistence on proceeding on the basis of a tweet, which did not capture the essence of the discussion, would amount to misinterpretation, the media outlet proceeded with the story.

The statement said at no point in the discussion was a partnership on Third Country Asylum addressed.

“As part of the discussion between the UK Minister and Ghana’s Foreign Minister, the UK Minister informed Ghana’s Foreign Minister that the UK would be submitting a draft proposal for a partnership in areas of security and migration,” it stated.

“So far, no such proposal has been shared with the Ghana side. The Ministry wishes to categorically state that Ghana has no interest or intention to consider any proposed partnership on Third Country Asylum,” it stressed.