Ghana has not reached agreement with UK over migrants’ resettlement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has debunked media reports in the United Kingdom (UK) which suggest that Ghana and the UK have reached agreement for migrants’ resettlement.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it had come to the attention of the Ministry that the UK newspapers on Tuesday, January 18, reported details of a document dubbed “Operation Dead Meat”, which contains, among others, a measure supposedly being drawn by the UK Authorities to “send migrants to countries such as Rwanda and Ghana for processing and resettlement”.

It said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state categorically that Ghana had not engaged with the UK on any such plan and does not intend to consider any such operation in the future.

“It is recalled in this regard that the Ministry on the 8th of September, 2021 debunked in a tweet a news item on Sky News UK about a possible interest in a partnership agreement with the UK to host deported returned migrants of Third Countries from the UK,” it said.

It noted that the position of the Government had not changed and” the Ministry advises that any publication that implies otherwise should be ignored.”