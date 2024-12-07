Ghana Heads to the Polls in Pivotal Election Amid Allegations of Electoral Irregularities

Today, Ghana will hold crucial elections as citizens across the West African nation cast their ballots to select their leaders for the next four years.

Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. local time, with 18,774,159 eligible voters expected to participate in the process.

Polling stations will open across the country’s 16 regions, covering 275 constituencies. The elections will decide both the country’s president and parliamentary representatives.

The Electoral Commission has confirmed the following breakdown of voters:

Biometrically Registered Voters : 18,640,811 individuals, whose biometric data will be verified during the election.

: 18,640,811 individuals, whose biometric data will be verified during the election. Special Voters : 131,478 voters, including security personnel, media representatives, and electoral officials, who will vote early due to their duties on election day.

: 131,478 voters, including security personnel, media representatives, and electoral officials, who will vote early due to their duties on election day. Voters Without Biometric Data: 1,870 individuals whose biometric data was corrupted and will undergo manual verification.

The contest features a sharp contrast in policy visions. The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is advocating for a digital transformation of the country, while the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has proposed a “24-Hour Economy” to stimulate job creation, particularly for young Ghanaians.

As election day approaches, controversy has been brewing, with allegations from the NDC regarding potential electoral fraud. The opposition party has accused the Electoral Commission of aiding the NPP to rig the elections. In a post shared on social media, an NDC representative claimed that the Commission’s actions — including the alleged leak of validating stamp details — would enable the creation of fraudulent ballots. They have called on various bodies, including the National Peace Council and international observers, to intervene.

The NDC has also condemned the widespread deployment of military personnel ahead of the vote. However, the Ghana Armed Forces have reassured the public that soldiers will not be stationed at polling stations but will instead provide support to the police.

With tensions running high, Ghanaians will soon learn whether the elections will proceed smoothly or if allegations of electoral misconduct will mar the democratic process.