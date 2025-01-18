Ghana Health Service Assures Public as it Monitors Respiratory Pathogens in China

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reassured the public that the country has not recorded any signs of unusual respiratory pathogens, including the Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV), which is currently spreading across China and parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

In a statement released by the GHS, it emphasized that the increase in respiratory infections associated with hMPV is a seasonal occurrence and not due to a new virus, unlike the situation with COVID-19. These infections typically rise during the winter months, particularly in colder regions.

The statement, signed by Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the GHS, outlined that the service has been actively monitoring the situation, with weekly samples from respiratory sites across all 16 regions of Ghana showing no presence of unusual pathogens, including hMPV. This follows the regular surveillance conducted by the GHS in collaboration with the National Influenza Centre (NIC).

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye further reassured the public that the GHS, in partnership with various agencies and international organizations, has implemented necessary preparedness measures in line with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendations. These efforts include enhanced surveillance of acute respiratory diseases, expanded laboratory testing, and an ongoing assessment of the situation in the Northern Hemisphere.

To mitigate potential risks, the GHS urged both the public and healthcare professionals to stay vigilant and continue adhering to preventive measures. These include practicing good respiratory hygiene, maintaining proper hand hygiene, avoiding touching the face, wearing face masks when necessary, seeking early medical attention, and ensuring a healthy diet.

“The GHS assures the public that it is taking all necessary steps to protect the health of Ghanaians and will continue to provide regular updates as the situation evolves,” the statement concluded.