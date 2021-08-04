Ghana Health Service expresses gratitude to midwives

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboakye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has expressed gratitude to midwives for risking their lives to ensure the continuous delivery of essential health services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said health professionals had risked their lives to ensure the continuous delivery of essential health services with some losing their lives.

The DG said despite the challenges, midwives remained brave and resolute in promoting domiciliary care, resulting in their ever-sterling achievement of recording the lowest number of maternal deaths and the highest number of deliveries in the history of the nation.

Dr Kuma-Aboakye said, “Your role became even more critical in meeting the sexual and reproductive health needs of women and adolescents and you indeed rose to the occasion for which reason you must be celebrated.

“The Ghana Health Service thank you, the health sector is proud of you, and the nation is indebted to you. Thank you for saving lives during these troubling times,” he told members of the Ghana Registered Midwives Association (GRMA) in a keynote address at their Biennial General Meeting in Bolgatanga.

The meeting had the Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III as its chair, and was on the theme: “Evidence from data to champion investments; Monitor the investment for quality midwifery.”

Dr Kuma-Aboakye disclosed that last year, the GHS commenced the implementation of the non-monetary aspects of the Deprived Area Incentive Scheme, which among other things, prescribed shorter service duration for staff serving severely and moderately deprived areas to qualify for the promotion.

He said midwives in the deprived area were eligible for approved study leave or even be reposted to endowed areas.

“The Promotion and Study Leave Guidelines for this year have incorporated these incentives, as we continue to strive to get cabinet approval for the payment of the monetary aspects of the Incentive Scheme.”

The DG said the GHS was working with the District Assemblies and other partners to ensure that the additional investments needed to provide the enabling environment for the midwife, especially in the areas of health infrastructure and equipment were met.

“Several District Assemblies have so far risen to this occasion, and I thank them and implore upon the countless others to do same,” Dr Kuma-Aboakye said.

He said due to the inadequate tools and equipment, midwives improvised to ensure effective service delivery.

“Fortunately, this appears to be a mixed blessing, as it has often led to the development of service innovations in maternal and child health. Going forward, I want to encourage midwives to document such innovations for which the service will invest in and scale-up.”