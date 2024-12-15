Ghana Health Service Launches Mass Cholera Vaccination Campaign in Western Region

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will begin a mass vaccination campaign today, December 15, to combat the spread of cholera in the Western Region.

The campaign, which will run through December 19, will target four Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies (MMDAs): Shama, Sekondi-Takoradi, Ahanta West, and Effia-Kwesimintsim.

This initiative comes in response to a significant uptick in cholera cases and related deaths in parts of the country, particularly in the Western and Central Regions. To date, eight MMDAs in the Western Region have been affected, with 908 cases and 10 deaths reported.

Over 600,000 residents aged two years and above, excluding pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, are expected to be vaccinated during the campaign. Health teams will visit various community hubs, including churches, mosques, markets, homes, and schools, to administer the vaccines.

Earlier this month, Ghana completed its first sub-national cholera vaccination campaign, which ran from November 30 to December 3 in the Awutu Senya East sub-districts. The exercise successfully exceeded its target of 150,000 people, further boosting the country’s efforts to curb the cholera outbreak.