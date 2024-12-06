Ghana Health Service Marks Milestone in Healthcare Quality with SafeCare Certification

Nineteen staff members from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have successfully obtained SafeCare certification following an intensive training programme organised in partnership with PharmAccess.

This achievement marks a significant step towards institutionalising quality healthcare delivery across the country’s public health system.

The certification comes at a time when Ghana’s healthcare sector is facing increasing scrutiny, with rising numbers of lawsuits for alleged negligence and substandard care. This initiative is a response to these systemic challenges, reinforcing the GHS’s commitment to improving service quality and reducing legal risks.

The SafeCare programme, part of a global effort to enhance healthcare safety and quality, involved a comprehensive training process. The selected assessors underwent rigorous preparation, which included regional nominations, classroom sessions, supervised assessments, and virtual meetings. These newly certified professionals are now equipped to support healthcare facilities nationwide in evaluating performance, identifying operational gaps, and driving improvements.

Addressing the graduates in Accra, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, emphasised the importance of quality in healthcare. “As you know, Ghanaians are more informed today, and many of the lawsuits are the result of not prioritising quality. The consequences are severe, with significant financial penalties that are now impacting our accounts,” he remarked. Dr. Kuma-Aboagye further stressed the need to embed the SafeCare system as a fundamental part of the GHS’s operations, aiming to link quality service delivery with safety and continuous improvement.

The certification process involved a rigorous selection of candidates from Ghana’s ten regions. Each region nominated three districts, with four assessors selected from each, and two ultimately chosen for training. The training included a week-long classroom session, supervised in-person assessments, and virtual meetings.

These newly certified assessors will return to their regions to train healthcare facilities, implement quality improvement initiatives, and monitor progress. Dr. Kuma-Aboagye described the graduates as “properly baked and ready to support their respective regions in improving healthcare outcomes.”

Dr. Nicole Spieker, CEO of PharmAccess and founder of the SafeCare initiative, praised the Ghana Health Service for its proactive approach to enhancing healthcare standards. “Globally, poor-quality healthcare causes five million deaths each year, while three million die due to lack of access. Quality improvement is not just about infrastructure; it’s about leadership, attitude, and investment,” she said. Dr. Spieker also commended Ghana’s leadership in setting an example for other African nations in the pursuit of universal health coverage.

Dr. Maxwell Antwi, Country Director for PharmAccess, shared a memorable moment from a regional engagement, recalling how a powerful quote from Dr. Kuma-Aboagye had become a key message in their advocacy efforts. “We often quoted the Director-General’s powerful words during our regional engagements, and today, we formally recognise him for his contribution,” Dr. Antwi said.

The newly certified assessors expressed their commitment to applying their skills in their regions. “We are proud of the rigorous training we have undergone, and we are ready to serve as facilitators, mentors, and assessors, striving to enhance healthcare quality within the Ghana Health Service,” one of the graduates stated.

In recognition of his leadership in promoting healthcare quality, PharmAccess presented Dr. Kuma-Aboagye with a citation highlighting the key elements of quality in healthcare: leadership, attitude, and investment.

With the initiative set to expand nationwide, the SafeCare certification programme is now rolling out across all ten regions, with plans to include the remaining six. This development signals a renewed commitment from the Ghana Health Service to ensure that healthcare delivery is not only safe and effective but also accountable, setting a new standard for healthcare practices across the country.