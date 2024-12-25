Ghana Health Service Reports Cholera Outbreak, Urges Continued Vigilance

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued an update on the ongoing cholera outbreak affecting multiple regions across the country.

As of December 23, 2024, a total of 4,155 suspected cases have been reported, with 35 fatalities.

The outbreak has affected the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Western, and Ashanti Regions, with the Western Region bearing the brunt of the impact, recording 17 of the total deaths. In response to the crisis, GHS has successfully vaccinated 662,906 individuals in the Western Region, out of an eligible population of 792,482.

In an effort to contain the outbreak, GHS has activated the National Public Health Emergency Operation Centre, overseeing a coordinated national response. Additionally, the Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) has been mobilized in all affected regions and districts to manage the situation at the local level. These measures aim to curb the spread of the disease and protect public health.