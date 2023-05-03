Ghana Health Service Says Lassa Fever Outbreak Over

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Tuesday declared an end to the Lassa fever outbreak in the West African country.

“Ghana declares the end of the Lassa fever outbreak in line with World Health Organization (WHO)-recommended mandatory 42 days post-Lassa Fever surveillance countdown period from the discharge of the last case,” said the GHS in a statement.

The statement says the last confirmed case of Lassa fever was discharged on March 10 this year, indicating the end of the Lassa fever outbreak, since the maximum follow-up period of 42 days has elapsed.

The GHS said Ghana had implemented all appropriate response actions to Lassa fever in line with the WHO recommendations and would take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence or future outbreaks.

Following the outbreak, the GHS said the National Public Health Emergency Operation Center was activated to coordinate the response activities and provide direction.

It added that “regional and district public health emergency management committees were also activated to coordinate the response at sub-national levels.”

The GHS pledged to continue working with the wildlife division of the Forestry Commission to avoid any recurrence of Lassa fever outbreaks.

Ghana recorded 27 positive Lassa fever cases during the outbreak, with one death and 26 recoveries. Enditem