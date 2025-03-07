Ghana Health Service Shakes Up Regional Leadership

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced a sweeping reshuffle of senior regional directors, repositioning 15 top officials in what it describes as a strategic bid to “enhance efficiency” and address systemic gaps in healthcare delivery nationwide.

The changes, effective 14 April 2025, signal a major administrative overhaul aimed at aligning leadership with evolving public health priorities.

Key among the reassignments is the move of Dr. Samuel Kwabena Boakye-Boateng, formerly Upper East Regional Director, to head the Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Division (PPMED) at GHS headquarters—a role critical for data-driven decision-making. Meanwhile, Dr. Alberta Adjebeng Biritwum-Nyarko, previously leading the PPMED, will now take charge of the Central Region, a zone grappling with persistent maternal mortality and cholera outbreaks.

Notable rotations include Dr. Akosua A. Owusu-Sarpong’s transfer from Greater Accra to the Ahafo Region, and Dr. Chrysantus Kubio’s shift from Volta to Bono East—a region flagged for poor health infrastructure in recent audits. The reshuffle also sees rising figures like Dr. John Ekow Otoo, previously Medical Director at Upper West Regional Hospital, stepping into the North East Regional Director role, underscoring a push for fresh leadership in underserved areas.

Analysts suggest the moves reflect targeted interventions. “Placing seasoned policymakers like Dr. Boakye-Boateng at headquarters hints at a focus on tightening oversight,” said Accra-based health consultant Dr. Ama Asante. “Conversely, deploying dynamic leaders to regions like Bono East and Savannah suggests urgency in tackling inequities.”

The GHS, in its 5 March statement, defended the shake-up as “essential to meeting population needs,” particularly as Ghana battles dual challenges of infectious disease outbreaks and rising non-communicable conditions. Critics, however, urge transparency, questioning whether mere rotations can resolve systemic issues like underfunding and staff shortages.

With directors like Dr. Robert Amesiya now acting head of Greater Accra—a hub for specialist care—the reshuffle’s success may hinge on sustained resource allocation. As one public health officer anonymously noted, “Directors can’t fix broken equipment or absent nurses with title changes alone.”

The GHS maintains optimism, asserting the changes will “optimize expertise” across tiers. For now, all eyes are on April’s transition—and whether this game of musical chairs translates to better clinics, shorter queues, and healthier communities.