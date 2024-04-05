Ghana Health Service To Distribute Mosquito Nets Next Week

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy, with additional information from Malaria Journal ISSN: 1475-2875

The Ghana Health Service and its development partners against Malaria disease have set aside Thursday 11th to Monday 15th April 2024 for the Point Mass Distribution of free Long-Lasting Insecticide-Treated nets (LLINs) to all households that took part in the mass registration exercise last month.

The registration occurred from Thursday, 29th February to Monday, 4th March 2024, across the country. It will enable every registered family circle to benefit from another 5 days of distribution of the LLINs, in line with the Ghana Health Service and other development partners’ efforts to combat the spread of Malaria in the country.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is preventable and curable.

According to a release issued by the Ho Municipal Health Directorate to inform the public about the exercise, the Point Mass Distribution is one of the country’s major vector control interventions of the National Malaria Elimination program.

The Municipal Health Director, Ms. Perfect Titiati, indicated some seven-point guidelines for all registered ménages as follows

1. Free Distribution of LLINs from Thursday, 11th to Monday, 15th April 2024(5 days)

2. Kindly present the CODE given during the household registration or any ID card, household head’s name, or contact at the designated distribution points for the LLINs.

3. Watch for posters on LLINs to locate a distribution point.

4. All registered households will benefit from free LLIN distribution.

5. Every TWO persons in a household will receive ONE free LLIN.

6. Households who were not registered will not be given any LLIN.

7. LLINs prevent malaria all year round.” She indicated the release.

The Ho Municipal Health Directorate urged every registered household to abide by the procedures for a smooth distribution exercise.

About LLIN

Long-lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLINs), also known as Insecticide-Treated Bed nets (ITNs) have been a primary tool in the fight against malaria since the 1980s.

In its 2021 World Malaria Report, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated 1.7 billion malaria cases and 10.6 million malaria deaths were averted between 2000–2020 across the world, with 82% of these cases and 95% of the deaths averted from the WHO African Region.

An estimated 663 million cases of malaria were averted between 2000 and 2015, and an estimated 68% of these were due to ITNs. Despite these gains, the global malaria community is concerned that these results are plateauing, as reductions in the rate of malaria cases have staggered.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has placed additional stress on health systems which has impacted malaria indicators. About 85 countries were endemic with malaria in 2020, which together reported about 241 million cases of malaria, up from about 227 million malaria cases in 2019. Countries in the WHO African Region contributed most of this increase.

Malaria continues to be a major public health issue in Ghana. The country comprised 2.1% and 1.9% of global malaria cases and deaths, respectively. According to Ghana’s 2016 Health Service Report, there were 10.4 million suspected malaria cases (38.7% of total outpatient cases seen), 4.5 million confirmed cases of malaria (16.8% of total outpatient cases seen), 379,986 malaria admissions (24.8% of total admissions), and 1,264 malaria deaths (4.2% of total deaths) in the country. Furthermore, malaria continues to have a disproportionate impact on children in Ghana, as 46.7% of all malaria admissions and 46.7% of all malaria deaths were children under five years of age in 2016.

Ghana started distributing nets in 1993, when a large-scale community-randomized trial of insecticide (Permethrin 50% EC) treated nets was conducted at Navrongo in Kassena-Nankana district, Upper East Region. Since then, there have been many pilot interventions that ultimately resulted in the adoption of the current nationwide continuous distribution channels.

For example, in May 2004, the Department for International Development (DFID) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supported a pilot in the Volta Region in which vouchers were given to pregnant women at their first antenatal visit that, when redeemed, provided a discount (if they could afford the top-up cash required) for a net purchased at private commercial retail outlets.

In 2008, DFID provided 350,000 nets in the Western Region to be used for routine distribution. These initiatives were based on a mixed model approach to ITN distribution, which subsidized distribution through the public and private sector, workplace and non-governmental organization distributions, full-cost sales, and occasional free distribution “catch-up” campaigns.

In 2009, upon realizing that these approaches were not reaching the strategic targets nor certain populations (e.g., older children, adults) who contribute to malaria transmission, the NMEP shifted its policy towards “universal coverage” primarily by expanding mass distribution campaigns of ITNs for free. Furthermore, in November 2011, the NMEP used NetCALC, an open-access population-based modeling tool, to select the combination of channels with estimates based on targets set at maintaining 90% of households owning at least one ITN. A major component of this strategy was routine ITN distribution to pregnant women through ANC and infants through measles II booster visits at CWC.

There has been progress in reaching universal coverage of ITNs in the WHO African Region, especially in Ghana. Ghana’s 2019 Malaria Indicator Survey (MIS) found that 67% of residents had access to an ITN. However, although more than half of the sampled residents had access, only 43% reported using the ITN the night before the survey.

Additionally, the Ghana 2019 MIS demonstrated clear differences in ITN population access and use among regions (e.g., 51% access in Greater Accra region vs 76% in Volta region), residence (e.g., 59% access among urban vs 74% among rural), and wealth quintiles (e.g., 71% access in the lowest wealth quintile vs 58% in the highest wealth quintile). With this said, the country is making great strides in acquiring and delivering nets. In 2020–2021, 16.7 million nets were delivered to Ghana by manufacturers. This included 5.1 million pyrethroid-piperonyl butoxide (PBO) and 1.6 million dual active ingredient nets. Districts with the highest malaria burden and pyrethroid resistance were selected for the distribution of PBOs and the IG2 nets based on a national stratification.

Global efforts to reduce the burden of malaria include large-scale distribution of ITNs through mass campaigns and continuous distribution channels, among other efforts. CD channels include the routine distribution where nets are given to pregnant women in antenatal care (ANC) clinics and to young children during Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) visits, as well as schools, community-based distribution, and the private sector which includes social marketing.

Using Demographic Health Surveys (DHS) from 25 African countries, a review by Theiss-Nyland et al. found that an average of 54% of children slept under an ITN with both ANC and EPI distribution compared to 34% with ANC only and 24% with no facility-based distribution. These results highlight multiple advantages to having these channels operating efficiently. According to the World Malaria Report 2021, in Africa, 32 countries distributed ITNs through ANC and 24 through EPI clinics in 2020.

One objective of Ghana’s strategy towards malaria control is to protect at least 80% of the population at risk with effective malaria prevention interventions by 2025. In Ghana, ITNs are issued to pregnant women on first contact at the ANC visit, and to children under five years of age during routine EPI at the second measle-rubella vaccine. The objective of these channels is to increase household and population access to ITNs by targeting pregnant women and children under five years, the most vulnerable groups to malaria.

The overall performance of the ANC and CWC channels has not been reviewed in detail since Ghana began implementation nor have the nuances across varying levels (including region, district, ecological zones, facility types, and ownership) been explored. Even at the global level, there is little public information. For example, a recent multi-country analysis found that the national ITN issuing rates at ANC across seven sub-Saharan countries and EPI for six sub-Saharan countries were 65% and 69%, respectively.

To help fill this knowledge gap, a historical analysis of bed net issuing rates through ANCs and CWCs across six years (2016–2021) was conducted. These study results highlight national and subnational trends in issuing rates across the country and provide critical information and insights to influence future decision-making and resource allocation on the topic of malaria prevention. Additionally, results can be used to guide the creation or revision of impactful distribution channels in other high-burden countries.