Ghana Heritage Committee Launches Strategic Framework to promote diversity

The Ghana Heritage Commission has launched the multi-stakeholder heritage strategic framework for Ghana to promote its diverse heritages.

The framework will also serve as an implementation plan to streamline policy actions of agencies and stakeholders towards a common national agenda.

Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy Mark Okraku Mantey said the framework had put forward a sustainable pathway to address the challenges facing the heritage resources management.

He said the framework was timely as he expected the various stakeholders in the sector to leverage it to develop Ghana’s heritage centres.

“This unique multi-dimensional approach could not have come at a better time than this, and I am convinced that the culture and heritage sectors will draw synergies to strengthen collective efforts towards harnessing the diverse heritage of Ghana for sustainable development,’’ he said.

He urged the development partners interested in the culture and heritage of Ghana to come on board and support the implementation of the plan.

The launch was attended by government officials, actors, musicians and heads of the various art groups including MUSIGA and Actors Guild.

Professor Kodzo Gavua Chairman of the Ghana Heritage Committee in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the event said the plan was to enable various stakeholders in the heritage sector to work in a cooperative manner to promote various aspects of Ghana’s culture.

“The cooperation we need from stakeholders is for them to work together for everybody to study the document into details and then apply the aspect that will benefit their various establishments. The framework is not for the consumption of Ministries, departments and agencies, it is for Ghana at large, “he said.

Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah, Executive Director, Ghana Museums and Monuments Board in an address said the plan would provide strategic guidance and approaches to complement the efforts of the Board in addressing the challenges facing Ghana’s heritage, in particular, monuments and sites.

The Implementation Plan outlines Strategic Actions that agencies under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture and other sister Ministries, such as the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Other institutions: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources would address the Priority areas and their related objectives and goals as outlined in the MSHSF.