Ghana High Court Orders Immediate Release of Withheld WASSCE Results, Rejects WAEC’s Delay Bid

The Accra High Court has reaffirmed its directive for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to release more than 10,000 withheld West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, dismissing the council’s latest attempt to delay compliance.

In a decisive ruling on Thursday, Justice Ali Baba Abature rejected WAEC’s request for a Stay of Execution, calling its arguments for withholding the 2024 results “unconvincing” and lacking legal merit. The court also ordered WAEC to pay GH¢5,000 in costs for the failed motion.

The protracted dispute stems from a January 30, 2025, court order mandating WAEC to publish the results of candidates implicated in what the council vaguely described as “alleged examination malpractice” and “irregularities.” Justice Abature criticized WAEC’s inconsistent explanations, noting that invigilators had not documented significant breaches during the exams. “Withholding results without concrete evidence undermines the integrity of the process and unfairly penalizes students,” the judge stated during proceedings.

WAEC swiftly filed an appeal and sought to suspend the High Court’s ruling pending further litigation. During Thursday’s hearing, the council’s legal team, led by Monalisa Oppong Owusu Asare, presented four arguments to justify the delay, including claims of procedural missteps and potential reputational harm. However, the court maintained that WAEC failed to demonstrate how releasing the results would cause “irreparable damage,” particularly when weighed against the immediate impact on thousands of students awaiting academic clarity.

Education advocates and affected candidates have welcomed the ruling, which now compels WAEC to publish the disputed results without further obstruction. Critics argue the council’s handling of the case reflects systemic issues in balancing accountability with transparency. “Students’ futures hang in the balance over bureaucratic delays,” said Kofi Mensah, a spokesperson for the Ghana Education Alliance. “WAEC must prioritize due process and timely resolutions.”

With the Stay of Execution denied, legal experts suggest WAEC faces mounting pressure to comply swiftly or risk further judicial reprimand. The council has yet to announce a timeline for releasing the results, leaving candidates in limbo as the appeal process looms. Observers note that the case could set a precedent for how examination bodies navigate allegations of malpractice while safeguarding students’ rights—a tension increasingly under scrutiny in Ghana’s education sector.