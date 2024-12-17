Ghana Highway Authority Responds to Allegations Regarding Akom Axle Load Station Operations

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has responded to serious allegations made by Member of Parliament Samuel Nartey George concerning operations at the Akom Axle Load Station. The allegations were presented on “The Key Points” program aired on TV3 on Saturday, December 14.

In a statement issued in response to the claims, the GHA expressed concern over the accusations, clarifying that they do not reflect the authority’s operational integrity. A spokesperson from the GHA emphasized the organization’s commitment to transparency and accountability, and assured the public that enhanced supervision and reinforced protocols had been implemented to safeguard the integrity of operations while investigations continue.

Addressing one of the specific allegations, the GHA clarified the status of the supervisor involved, stating that the individual did not face dismissal, as suggested, but rather temporarily resigned. The statement added that after reapplying for the position six months later, the supervisor was not reappointed due to other factors.

The authority reiterated its stance on corruption, stressing a zero-tolerance policy. “We have initiated the necessary investigations to ensure the continued integrity of the Axle Load Station and to address any concerns raised,” the spokesperson stated.

Concluding the statement, the GHA thanked the public for their understanding and expressed confidence in swiftly resolving the matter.