Ghana hits 1,000 deaths in Coronavirus

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll reached 1,001 Saturday with ten more deaths recorded, said the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The records show that 56 more deaths were officially recorded since August 20, when the death toll stood at 945.

The number of confirmed cases on the GHS COVID-19 dashboard stood at 117,040 on Saturday, with 109,134 recoveries.

The first COVID-19 related death in Ghana occurred on March 21, 2020, nine days after the country reported its first two positive cases.

The government subsequently put in place some restriction measures, including a three-week lockdown in some major cities, to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Ghana will commence a new round of vaccinations Sunday in 29 zones within the capital. Enditem