Ghana Hockey Association Thanks Perla Mineral Water

The Ghana Hockey Association Female and Male National Teams who are preparing for African Championships and Olympic Qualifiers have expressed gratitude to Perla Mineral Water for their contribution to the build up.

Miss Rita Odei, Public Relations Officer of the National Sports Authority (NSA) who received the quantity of the water thanked the company and prayed that their products will be patronized by other sports people and the general public.

She said the national female hockey team are exposed and are determined to qualify to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

She urged other companies to get involved in supporting sports.

Ghana Hockey has been doing well, with the proper management by the President and executives as well as clubs and players.

The Africa hockey Olympic Qualifiers to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be held in Pretoria, South Africa from October 29 to November 5 this year.

A total of 16 teams (eight in each category) will take part in the week-long championships.

Winners of the tournament will book automatic slots to the quadrennial showpiece

Teams that have been invited to compete in the men’s category include; Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Ghana, Egypt, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Kenya has also been invited in the women’s cadre alongside the hosts, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“National Associations are humbly requested to confirm their participation by completing and submitting Form (A)-Notice of Participation per gender not later than July 31,” the statement read.