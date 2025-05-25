Ghana Holds Policy Rate at 28% to Reinforce Inflation Control

The Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has maintained its benchmark interest rate at 28% for the first time under Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, signaling a continued tight monetary stance to anchor inflation expectations.

The decision, announced on May 20, 2025, follows a 1% rate hike in March 2025 and aligns with efforts to sustain disinflation amid a gradual decline in headline inflation to 21.2% in April.

“The current inflation level remains elevated relative to our medium-term target,” stated Dr. Asiama during the 124th MPC press briefing. “Maintaining the policy rate is critical to reinforcing the disinflation process.” The committee unanimously agreed to hold the rate, citing progress in stabilizing prices but emphasizing the need for vigilance.

In parallel, the MPC amended the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) framework, mandating banks to hold reserves in the respective currencies of their deposits—foreign currency reserves for foreign deposits and domestic currency reserves for local deposits. The policy, effective June 5, 2025, aims to enhance liquidity management and reduce exchange rate volatility.

The rate hold ensures borrowing costs for businesses remain unchanged, providing temporary relief to the private sector. However, analysts caution that persistently high rates could stifle credit growth and economic activity. “The MPC faces a delicate balance: curbing inflation without derailing recovery,” said economist Ama Serwah.

April’s inflation dip from 18.3% in 2024 reflects eased food and fuel prices, though structural pressures persist. The MPC reiterated its commitment to achieving single-digit inflation, with global trade tensions and fiscal consolidation efforts remaining key variables.